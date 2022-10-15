The Ferrari 125S or 125 Sport gu tested and driven by Franco Cortese, first rider of the Cavallino. It was a small boat with covered wheels, built in only two specimens, from the mechanics of which, the following year, the Ferrari 125 F1 was obtained, destined for car competitions for open-wheel cars.



In addition to being the first with the Ferrari brand, it was also the last car to hit the track with the old Alfa Romeo racing red color that had always characterized Scuderia Ferrari cars. Subsequently, the Maranello team steadily adopted the “FIAT red race” for its cars.

Technical features

Engine Front, longitudinal, 12-cylinder V (60 °)

Bore x Stroke 55 x 52.5 mm

Unit displacement 124.73 cc

Total displacement 1496.77 cc

Number of valves 2 per cylinder

Single overhead camshaft

Compression ratio 7.5: 1

Feeding 3 Weber 30DCF carburettors

Liquid cooling

Maximum power 118 hp at 6800 rpm

Specific power 78.8 hp / liter

Rear-wheel Drive

Dry single plate clutch

Gearbox in block with the 5-speed + RM engine

Frame Side members and cross members

Front suspension Independent wheels, deformable wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers

Rear suspension Rigid axle, longitudinal leaf springs, anti-roll bar, hydraulic shock absorbers

Drum brakes

75 liter tank

Front tires 5.50-15 – rear 6.00-15

Maximum speed 170 km / h

Weight / power ratio 6.3 kg / CV

Ferrari 125 C.

it was a single-seater racing car produced by Ferrari in 1947 in a single example. The model originated from the 125 S, which was built by Ferrari in two examples in the same year of production as the “125 C”. Compared to the ancestor car, the engine and gearbox were slightly modified. The most important changes, however, were made on the bodywork.



The latter was in fact built in such a way as to have the possibility of removing the mudguards and the lights, with relative electrical system, which made the model suitable for participating in competitions in the single-seater category. During the races it was also possible to place a cover that covered the passenger seat. The model was equipped with a light and strong frame. The numerical abbreviation in the model name was linked to the characteristics of the engine; more precisely, it referred to the unit displacement, ie that relating to a single cylinder, which was approximately 125 cm3. The letter “C” instead meant “Race” or “Competition”. The two most important victories of the model, both achieved in 1947, were at the Rome Grand Prix with Franco Cortese at the wheel and at the Arcangeli Cup with Tazio Nuvolari.

Technical features

The engine was a front and longitudinal 60 ° V12. The bore and stroke were 55 mm and 52.5 mm respectively, which brought the total displacement to 1496.77 cm3. The compression ratio was 9.5: 1. The maximum power delivered by the engine was 118 hp at 6800 rpm. The distribution consisted of a single overhead camshaft that controlled two valves per cylinder. The fuel system was supplied by three Weber brand carburetors and model 30 DCF. The ignition was single and the related system included two magnets. The lubrication was wet sump, while the clutch was single plate. The front suspension was independent, with transverse wishbones and leaf springs mounted in the same way, while the rear ones consisted of a rigid bridge, longitudinal semi-elliptical leaf springs and stabilizer bar. Both had mounted hydraulic shock absorbers. The brakes were a drum, while the transmission consisted of a five-speed gearbox plus reverse. The steering was worm screw and toothed sector. The chassis was tubular steel, while the bodywork was a two-seater spyder with open wheels. The maximum speed achieved by the model was 210 km / h.

Ferrari 125 F1 initially called GPC, or Gran Premio Compressore, it was the first single-seater built by the Maranello team. Designed according to the specifications of the Formula Grand Prix, it served as the basis for the development of future Formula 1s by also taking part in three world championship GPs in the 1950 Formula 1 World Championship. The first sketches for a Formula 1 Ferrari (then Formula Grand Prix) date back to the first post-war period and were the work of Giuseppe Busso. But when Gioachino Colombo switched from Alfa Romeo to Ferrari, he demolished the Busso project and started from scratch. In particular, perhaps because linked to outdated schemes, he rejected the idea of ​​adopting the De Dion bridge at the rear in favor of a commuter scheme that was already beginning to be obsolete at the time. Ferrari accepted this choice despite Nuvolari, who often happened to be in Maranello, spoke of the great qualities of the de Dion bridge that he had tested on pre-war Auto Union Type Cs. This difference of opinion prompted Busso to abandon Ferrari to return to Alfa.

The engine, also the work of Colombo, was a 12-cylinder 1,500 cm3supercharged with single-stage Roots compressor (the maximum formula in force at the time was 1,500 cm3 for supercharged engines and 4,500 cm3 for aspirated engines). The frame with side members and cross members, made by Gilco, had a very short wheelbase which gave it excellent agility. The engine was closely related to the one that equipped the 125 S. The tuning of the 12-cylinder, a fractionation wanted by Ferrari himself, was complicated from the beginning. In fact, especially in the supercharged version, it proved to be bulky, heavy, penalized by excessive fuel consumption and by a chronic loss of power at high revs due to the drag of the compressor. In theory, the V12 would have been able to reach a maximum of 10,000 rpm, but in practice it never exceeded 7,500 also due to the lack of adequate ignition.

About a year after its first appearance, an updated version of the 125 F1 appeared, equipped with two Roots compressors and two gear-driven camshafts per bank for try to counter Alfa Romeo and Maserati which had significantly more powerful engines. The wheelbase was also modified and the fuel tank was now larger. For 1950 further modifications were introduced by the engineer. Aurelio Lampredi who finally abandoned the commuter scheme in favor of a De Dion rear axle and fixed the gearbox, now 4-speed, in block with the differential. The engine was raised to 280 hp and the wheelbase was again modified. Also from the aesthetic point of view there were many changes that led it to resemble the future 375 F1.

The first appearance of the 125 F1 took place in Turin, on September 5, 1948, on the Valentino Circuit in the 19th Italian Grand Prix, with three cars entrusted to Nino Farina, Raymond Sommer and Prince Bira of Siam. Despite the withdrawals of Farina, damaged radiator, and Bira transmission, the surprising third place conquered by Sommer, behind Jean-Pierre Wimille’s victorious Alfa Romeo 158 and Gigi Villoresi’s Maserati, convinced Enzo Ferrari to continue the development of Grand Prix category that the “Drake” was inclined to abandon due to the expenses to be incurred, already exorbitant at the time.

The first success of the 125 F1 came two races later, at the Garda Grand Prix, in a free formula race.

1949 saw the transition to the Ferrari of Ascari and Villoresi and the sale of two 125 F1 specimens to drivers Peter Whitehead and Tony Vandervell, future owner of Vanwall. Rebaptising Thinwall Special his 125, Vanderwell made it one of the first examples of a sponsored car. That name, in fact, advertised his bushing factory from which Ferrari itself got its supplies. In that same year Monza saw Ascari’s first victory of the season thanks to the new 125 with dual-stage compressor which also won in Switzerland and the Netherlands. But the most important event was the defeat that Villoresi suffered by Louis Rosier’s Talbot at the Belgian Grand Prix. In the lead for most of the race, Villoresi was forced to a stop in the pits for refueling; unlike the Frenchman’s Talbot, which did not have a compressor and therefore consumed less, it was not necessary to stop until after having crossed the finish line victorious. This event led Ferrari to later lean towards the abandonment of supercharged engines.

In the Formula 1 World Championship season, the Ferrari he deserted the opening race at Silverstone but showed up with the 125 F1 in Monaco with Ascari, Sunday 21 June 1950, second at the finish line, and Villoresi, retired due to transmission problems. The career in Formula 1 of the 125 F1 within the Scuderia Ferrari ended in Monaco but continued thanks to the private team of Peter Whitehead who finished third in France and seventh in Italy. The following year, Whitehead would also drive the 125 F1 again without reaping significant results. Here also ends the racing career in the maximum formula of the 125 F1 which continued to appear in minor races by private drivers.