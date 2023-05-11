Ferrari’s excellence is recognized all over the world not only for the marvelous racing cars it churns out every year from the Maranello factory. But also for the attention it devotes to training: a clear example of this is the delivery made in Maranello of a record number104 to be precise, of scholarships for merit to the children of employees.

Excellence and training hand in hand

“The delivery of the scholarships named after our founder is particularly close to my heart – the words of John Elkann, who personally delivered these scholarships, reported by Ansa – It is a very important moment because it concretely demonstrates Ferrari’s ongoing commitment to research excellence and innovation. Strengthening the foundations of this research is our responsibility, and it is precisely for this reason that I believe education is the key to our ambition”.

Ferrari is not satisfied

Data in hand, in all of last year the house of the Prancing Horse delivered a record number of over 79,000 hours of training. By no means few, but that doesn’t matter to Ferrari which, as recalled by its president, has no intention of settling for this type of activity: “We believe so much in the role of education as the key to sustainable progress that we don’t think it’s enough just to provide training within the company. We want to be active members of our communities, support them in their development. And we do this by placing ourselves alongside numerous young people in their educational and professional growth paths, paying attention to strengthening teaching methodologies and skills at all levels”.

Ferrari Energy Community

Final comment on the project Ferrari Energy Communitywhich provides for the installation of a photovoltaic system of approximately 1 MW by December of this year on an unused 10,000 square meter plot of land owned by the company and adjacent to the Fiorano Circuit, whose energy will be entirely made available to the community local. “For us this is a example of attention to the territory – concluded Elkann – It will be the first industrial-type energy community ever promoted and supported in Italy by a company for the benefit of its local area”.