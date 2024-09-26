Cartoons on Jews, controversy breaks out between Giuiliano Ferrara and Marco Travaglio. Vitriolic back and forth over the satire deemed anti-Semitic

Vitriolic back and forth between Giuliano Ferrara and Marco Travaglio. What triggered the clash between the two journalists was one cartoon on Jews published by Daily Fact. Mannelli’s cartoon portrays Benjamin Netanyahu with the kippah and the caption: The ab/wandering Jew. Natangelo’s “suggests” rather than the circumcision could allow Vladimir Putin to be able to destroy Ukraine with impunity.

Ferrara fired a cannon shot at Travaglio from the Foglio columns: “The satirical cartoon is a sacred enclosure, freedom and criticism. To desecrate it withantisemitism it takes either the homicidal inspiration of the years it takes either the homicidal inspiration of the German Thirties, serious consequences, or the stupidity of a newspaper cwho celebrates his 15 years of pure shit by gathering many beautiful people around the concept of the (ab)errant Jew or the idea that to be more cruel Putin needs only one thing, circumcision”.

Then the direct attack on director Travaglio: “right-wing fascist and cursive pundit.” Travaglio’s reply was not long in coming: “Explaining jokes to someone who doesn’t understand them is already sad, but explaining other people’s cartoons to someone who doesn’t understand them is useless. I’m sorry that Ferrara doesn’t take more money from the CIA to do the spy – he told it – otherwise his American friends would explain it to him.”