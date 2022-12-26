Ferrara, the elderly couple saved from a freezing Christmas in the car

A story dramatic but with a nice ending Comes from Ferrara and it concerns one elderly couple 70 years old him and 65 her, for two months they lived inside theirs carfollowing the evicted from the apartment they lived in. They were alone, al cold and as well without food. They didn’t believe their eyes i carabinieri of Copparo, in the province of Ferrara, – we read in Repubblica – when around 10.30 pm of Christmas Eveafter receiving a reporting they found an elderly couple in a car parked in via Primicello. “We’re finewe don’t need a doctor, but we are cold and we would like it after a long time to eat something of hot‘ the couple told police.

The two military men decided at that point to rescue the elderly, accompanying them to the restaurant to offer them a meal it’s a read warm for the night, waiting to activate i social services of the Municipality. The two Carabinieri who had decided to bear the expenses, at the time of paying the due, met the availability of the hotelier that, having learned the situation and the good intentions of the military, he offered to personally provide food and accommodation free of charge to the two elders. Now the couple was entrusted to social services.

