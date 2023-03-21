A middle schooler was grabbed by the neck and slapped by the mother of a fellow student. It is the scene, as unexpected as it is disconcerting, that dozens of people found before their eyes last Friday, including parents who accompanied their children to school, children, teachers and janitors. The fact immediately came to the attention of the carabinieri following the complaint presented by the parents of the little victim, reports Il Resto del Carlino.

The attack took place at 8 in the morning, just before the bell rang. As the young students were about to enter the classroom, the mother attacked the 12-year-old, leaving everyone speechless. After grabbing her neck, she slapped her a few times. Some of those present intervened to snatch the girl from her angry mother and take her to school. Completely in shock, she was then taken to the barracks with her parents for her complaint. According to rumors, it all started from some quarrels between the victim and the woman’s son. However, nothing that can justify the woman’s fury in any way.