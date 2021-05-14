Manchester City celebrated their opening minutes as Premier League champions with a Ferran Torres hat-trick in a 3-4 win against Newcastle. The citizen attacker started and became the eighth Spanish footballer to score three goals in the same game in the English competition, thus raising his scoring record this season to 13 goals (seven in the Premier League) despite not having been a regular and constant owner. As soon as Pep Guardiola has given him the opportunity again in the starting eleven, Ferran has returned to respond by scoring.

In a lineup full of substitutes, the great novelty of Manchester City was in the goal, where Scott Carson, third goalkeeper, 35, started for the first time… and started in a Premier League match for the first time since May 2011. In total, 3,645 days since the last time Carson started, in a match with West Brom, precisely against Newcastle and at St James Park.

Newcastle went ahead with a Krafth header, although first Cancelo and then Ferran turned the score around. Afterwards, Joelington scored the 2-2 penalty and Willock made it 3-2, after collecting a penalty rejection that he himself had missed, with a great save from Carson. In the end, two more goals from Ferran Torres gave City another three points, which enjoyed their first match as mathematical champion with a new league win.