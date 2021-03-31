You don’t have to be very adventurous to predict a long career in the Spanish National Team for Pedri. The young Barcelona player has made his absolute debut in this call and against Kosovo his first goal pass has come.

LMost of the credit goes to Ferran, who finished off with a great cross shot. But the canary found him with his usual quickness and clarity. It won’t be the hardest it’ll ever give, but yeah will go down in history as Pedri’s first assist with Spain.