Barça said goodbye to the Champions League after going through the box and collecting a check for 2.8 million in Pilsen. Money had its importance in a cumbersome game without history for the purpose of qualifying in the highest competition in Europe. The goals helped in any case to spend a night of difficult football and economic digestion for Barcelona after being relegated to the Europa League – and failing to raise 20 million – in a group led by Bayern and Inter. Viktoria did not even add a point, beaten away and at home, also by Barça.

two Jindrich Stanek, Vaclav Jemelka (Milan Havel, min. 57), Lukas Kalvach (Ales Cermak, min. 78), Libor Holik, Tomas Chory (Fortune Akpan Bassey, min. 79), Hejda, Erik Jirka, Vaclav Pilar (A. Kronus, minute 87), Ludek Pernica, A. Vlkanova and Modou N’Diaye 4 Gavi, Kessié Franck (Marc Casado, min. 67), Raphinha (Ousmane Dembélé, min. 77), Héctor Bellerín, Ferrán Torres, Alba (Alex Balde, min. 56), Ansu Fati, Marcos Alonso, Piqué, Iñaki Peña and Pablo Torre (Álvaro Sanz, min. 77) goals 0-1 min. 6: Mark Alonso. 0-2 min. 44: Ferran Torres. 1-2 minutes 51: Thomas Chory. 1-3 min. 53: Ferran Torres. 2-3 min. 63: Thomas Chory. 2-4 min. 74: Pablo Torre. See also How does a nuclear fusion reactor work? Referee Radu Marian Petrescu Yellow cards Gavi (min. 41), Modou N’Diaye (min. 46), Pablo Torre (min. 50) and Ferrán Torres (min. 92)

With Lewandowski absent, Ferran Torres vindicated himself as a striker and Raphinha excelled as a passer in the same way that Ansu Fati did not find a way to ask for his presence in the World Cup with goals. The striker is overwhelmed by anxiety and lacks spark in simple games like the one in Pilsen.

Despite the fact that the game invited an analysis one by one due to the many novelties of the line-up, Barça played briefly from the start as a team, more professional and serious than harmonious, better in attack than in the defense of the debutant’s area in the Iñaki Peña competition. Youngsters and veterans got together for a while around the improvised midfielder Kessié. The arrivals were so frank that Marcos Alonso was encouraged to drive the ball and make it 0-1 five minutes after pocketing a rejection of the goal.

The goal confused Barça. The azulgrana were convinced that the match would be very easy and the victory was guaranteed by the little consistency of Viktoria Plzen. Ferran absorbed football and Ansu went out of his way so much that he rushed into his obsession with beating Stanek. Bilek’s team, however, was caught up with a strategic move and a shot by Chory at the post to destabilize Barcelona. Xavi’s footballers did not stop losing the ball and it was not difficult for the Czechs to reach the Barcelona pitch and threaten Peña.

The midfielders didn’t control the game and the defenders were easily beaten while the forwards watched the naive Viktoria’s attacks. The meeting became a nonsense in the smallest stadium in the Champions League. There was a time when, for better or for worse, the only Barcelona player on the pitch was Gavi. The Czechs did not take advantage of Barça’s fragility and Ferran scored the 0-2 before the break after an assist from Alba, who headed into the center of the area, enabled by a deep pass from Raphinha.

Ferran scored again in a good play after combining with Raphinha (1-3). The center forward’s game was as interesting as the Barça performance of those who protected Peña was reprehensible. The concessions followed one another and Chory scored two goals that pointed out to Pablo Torre, especially unlucky in the concession of a penalty (1-2) and to the central defenders Piqué and especially Marcos Alonso (2-3).

The wheel of changes helped to order and calm Barcelona a bit. The debutant Marc Casadó, substitute for the injured Kessié, tempered the game and allowed the redemption of Pablo Torre. The Cantabrian midfielder, who was also making his debut as a starter, controlled Raphinha’s filtered leather with his right and volleyed with his left foot: 2-4. A very good goal in which Pablo Torre left his leg. The player was left lying on the field in pain, probably affected by cramps, and was replaced by Álvaro Sanz.

There was still time to count a second shot at Viktoria’s post. Barça had already finished the game and its sad participation in the Champions League. Even in the last game with the colista his vulnerability was noticed: he has conceded 12 goals. He had no other incentive than to win to collect 2.8 million.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.