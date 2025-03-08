Without Pedri or Jong in the center of the field. Without Lewandowski in attack. And without Iñigo Martínez or bucket in defense. Up to five changes makes Hansi Flick to receive the Osasuna. The team with which Barcelona will try to get its seventh victory followed in the League is clearly conditioned for being in the middle of the Champions League tie against Benfica.

Three days after playing the future in Europe and after the effort to play 70 minutes with ten players in Lisbon, the Barça coach gives resting rest to several of its header players. Some like the Pichichi of the national competition, Robert Lewandowski, has even been out of the call.

Without the Polish in the team, it will be Ferran Torres who occupies the most advanced position in the grass. The Valencian striker, author of 11 goals this season, was not starting in the League since January 21, precisely against Valencia.

Those who do not rest are Raphinha, although he played the entire game in Lisbon, or Lamine Yamal. The Brazilian is a case similar to Koundé’s. Both are the two most used players and who add up to this season more minutes.

In the core, rotations make Gavi, already recovered from the fever that dragged last weeks, plays with Casadó and Dani Olmo. The midfielder, sacrificed by Flick in da Luz for the early expulsion of Cubarsí, repeats in eleven for the fourth consecutive game.

In defense, the entrance of Gerard Martín was sung in the left side post while Eric Garcia will be Cubarsí’s couple, sanctioned for the return against Benfica after his red, at the center of the defense. It is the fourth time that both play together on the axis of the rear. The other three skipped with Victoria, last time against Las Palmas (Victoria 0-2 at the Gran Canaria stadium).

The alignment of Barça is Szczesny, Koundé, Eric Garcia, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Casadó, Gavi, Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres.