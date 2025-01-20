Despite being a substitute – he has only started seven of the 89 games that Barcelona has played this season in all competitions – Ferran Torres has scored six goals this season. Three in the League, one in the Copa del Rey and another two in the Champions League. The Valencian striker also missed another eight games due to a muscle injury. An illness that coincided with the DANA that devastated his Valencia. He had a really bad time. ““This has been a period with many ups and downs,” acknowledged the footballer. Because, in addition, he could not do the preseason under the orders of Hansi Flick because the coach gave a party to the internationals who played in the Euro Cup.

Even so, he remains with the good moments he has experienced. “It has been a very nice stage,” he noted. And then the tense changed. “It still is. My future is here. I want to play and win titles here,” he stressed with the smile of a student who knows that he has not yet completed all the pending tasks since he arrived in Barcelona three years ago. He has a contract until 2027.

This Tuesday in Lisbon a new window opens. The Champions League is especially good for the footballer who, this season, has scored two goals. “Very happy to be able to play in this stadium. The match will be nice with two historic ones. We will try to take the game towards what we want. He is doing a great role. “Joao Félix made me feel more about Portuguese football, in a league that is doing a great job,” he explained.

And, later, he allied himself with the Benfica coach, Bruno Lage, who before the match said that Barcelona is the favorite to win the Champions League. “We all thought about it,” Ferran surprised.

Then they reminded him of Barcelona’s irregular trajectory in the League and the seven points advantage of Real Madrid, now leader in the table. Ferran Torres was critical of Barcelona’s performance in LaLiga EA Sports, where they have added six of the last 24 points at stake: “We have not given the level we should. We have left points that could penalize us in the future. We must focus on what is in our hands and add all possible points to reverse this situation,” he noted with a serious look.

Looking at his immediate future, Ferran Torres is clear about two things. The first is that he is not satisfied with being a substitute. The second is that his favorite position is the one currently occupied by Robert Lewandowski. “The coach gives me confidence in training and in games and I want to give it back to him. I want to take advantage of them and show that I can be a starter. We don’t like the role of revulsive. “I am a striker and I prefer to play in the center but wherever they tell me,” he said.

“I work a lot because we all want to play at the highest level. The discipline, the confidence. I push through and get out of those moments when I don’t feel so good. “I want to give the best of myself,” he said. Proof of this is that he even trained when the games were over at his house in the early hours of the morning when he didn’t have minutes.

He closed the press conference with a strong message of support for his teammate Alejandro Balde after the racist insults he received in Getafe. “Racist insults are not justified. It should not be allowed in football or in life. People who act like this must be penalized,” he said.