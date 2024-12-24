Barça has a new loss. Ferran Torres has a small injury to the soleus of his right leg. The Foios striker finished the match against Atlético with muscle discomfort and, given its persistence, he underwent medical tests this Tuesday that confirmed this diagnosis.

According to the Barça club’s statement, Ferran underwent an MRI that determined the extent of these discomforts. The culé entity adds that “his evolution will determine his availability”, but what is certain is that the Valencian will miss the match corresponding to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey against Barbastro on January 4.

El Tiburón would also be a doubt for the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic, which will take place four days after the Cup match. His injury joins those of Ter Stegen, Marc Bernal and Christensen.

The Barça attacker has already been off the playing field for almost two months due to a muscle injury to the femoral biceps of his right thigh that he suffered in the match against Alavés on October 6. After his recovery, he had returned to form by scoring four goals in five games.