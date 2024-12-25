Barça has confirmed that, during the match against Atlético de Madrid, played last Saturday, Ferran Torres suffered muscle discomfortand after having carried out various physical tests, the Catalan team has informed its followers this Tuesday that the Valencian attacker issuffers an injury to the soleus of his right leg.

“First team player Ferran Torres He finished last Saturday’s game with some muscle discomfort. Given the persistence of these discomforts, an MRI was performed today, Tuesday, which determined that He suffers a small injury to the soleus of his right leg. Its evolution will determine its availability“, indicated the Blaugrana club.

Although Barça did not specify the length of time the Valencian footballer would be out, everything indicates that he will not be ready for the first match of the year, the January 4 round of 32 match against UD Barbastro of the Copa del Rey, and The goal would be to be fully recovered for the Spanish Super Cup in which the semifinal match against Athletic Club is scheduled for January 8.

This apparent small mishap came to the ‘Shark’ when he was counting a lot for coach Hansi Flick at a time when he was being one of the most successful players in front of goal, with four goals, two of them key in the away victory in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.