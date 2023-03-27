Ferran Torres arrived at FC Barcelona with the label of being a talent that Pep Guardiola could not fully exploit within Manchester City. The player arrived two winter markets ago from the Sky Blue team with a payment obligation of 55 million euros that the Catalans fulfilled last summer, and the reality is that the former Valencia player’s passing through the Barcelona team It has gone from more to much less.
When Ferran arrived, he responded to the full confidence that Xavi placed in him with goals and assists, however, with the passing of time, his light has gone out worryingly. Today the Spaniard is no longer even a starter within the Blaugrana squad and his presence on the field, when he is on it, is very poor, his records are declining and that is why both the coaching staff and the board look very favorably his possible transfer in the summer. But the player has other intentions.
The newspaper Sport He anticipates that the Blaugrana no longer trust Torres and the intention is to finalize his sale at the end of the season. However, this will not be easy, because the footballer does not have the slightest desire to leave Barcelona, he wants to be part of the project and will stand up to any transfer attempt that arises. Both Atlético de Madrid and some Serie A club have already called Laporta to ask about Ferran, but the player is not interested in one bit.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Ferran #Torres #stands #leaving #Barcelona #summer #market
Leave a Reply