Ferran Torres (21 years old) is now officially a FC Barcelona player. Now he needs to be registered in LaLiga. After a nervous day on Monday in which the player underwent a medical examination, but due to bureaucratic problems the agreement could not be made official, the signing was finally closed. Ferran has from today a clause of 1,000 million euros, the same amount as Ansu and Pedri.

For Torres to be a full-fledged player in the squad, the Blaugrana club must sell a player in the winter market or negotiate a downward renewal to comply with the economic Fair Play required by the competition. Dembélé, who ends his contract on June 30 and has been negotiating his new contract for months, seems the safest option for this objective to be met.

While waiting to comply with the financial Fair Play, Barça has already announced that will present the international striker next Monday at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will pay for this transfer a fixed 55 million to Manchester City, which two seasons ago bought the striker from Valencia for 23 million. The English club accepts that Barcelona pay him in installments starting next season. The Blaugrana club and the English club have also agreed another payment of 10 million extra in variables which include a triumph in the Champions League or a Ballon d’Or won by the new Blaugrana footballer.

On Monday morning, Ferran Torres underwent an extensive medical examination at the Hospital de Barcelona and at the Ciutat Esportiva de Sant Joan Despí to assess the state of the injury he has suffered for three months when he fractured his foot in a La Liga match. Nations League with the Spanish National Team.