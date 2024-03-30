FC Barcelona has just given the squad list for tonight's match against UD Las Palmas at the Lluís Companys stadium. The main novelty is the return of Ferran Torres 59 days later. The Valencian is now fully recovered from his muscle injury (he was discharged today) in his right thigh, as Xavi Hernández explained yesterday at a press conference.
On March 15, the news broke that the former Valencia and Manchester City player was returning to the group, although he only did part of the session with the rest of his teammates. He suffered an injury to the hamstring of his right thigh during the first minutes of the League match between Barcelona and Osasuna in Montjuic. The tests confirmed that the footballer would be out for about a month and a half, two months, and would not return until after the national team break, which is what happened.
Ferran had scored five goals and provided one assist in the last seven games he had played, and little by little he was recovering his best level, but the load of minutes and the physical demands ended up taking their toll on him in the form of an injury. After 59 days of absence, Ferran Torres is ready to return to the playing fields. The Valencian was injured on January 31 against Osasuna and will play again this Saturday, March 30, although everything indicates that he will start as a substitute.
The Barça attacker had recently become a centenarian with a hat-trick and an assist against Betis at the Benito Villamarín. Two months later, the 7 is ready to reappear and has entered the call where Cancelo is also new.
Although Xavi Hernández does not usually risk too much with players returning from a prolonged absence, the one from Foios seems to be playing this Saturday against Las Palmas in Montjuïc.
