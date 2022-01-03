Barça managed to close the signing of the player they wanted and today at 11:15 in the press room of the Camp Nou, Ferran Torres spoke for the first time as a player of the culé club:
Ferran torres: “” I’m ready, the injury is almost healed and in a very short time I will be trying to give joy to the Catalans. “ Guardiola and Luis Enrique: “Having had two coaches like Guardiola and Luis Enrique helps me understand Barça DNA and I’m looking forward to putting myself under Xavi’s orders.”
“They are being very special days. Very grateful to the president, Rafa and Mateu to the culés for the welcome. I am looking forward to playing at the Camp Nou”.
Laporta: “It’s a very special day.Introducing a piece of gamer. When Mateu told us that this possibility existed, we were very happy. You know we have a good relationship with City and it was a very clear objective. I really liked his desire to come and play for Barça. We want players like that. We always ask players for something more. You are very young but you are a reference and you will surely bring many successes. Mateu has also been key. They have all worked, also Masip. We are building a team with very young people and we want them to have a bright future. A new stage begins at Barça and we hope this comes as soon as possible. You are a great footballer and a better person, Ferran. ”
Why the Barça?. “I always said it, I went to City to return in the future to one of the great clubs in Spain andI did not hesitate to come to Barça, and he wants to return it where it deserves“.
What position are you most comfortable in? “I have been playing as a forward but I always say that my position is far right. But as more versatile, the coach is helped more and as long as he plays I don’t care.”
Ferran’s inscription. (Mateu Alemany): “The reality is that when we signed Ferran we knew that we had no salary limit, we assumed it and we have been working in various ways and we are convinced that we will achieve it before Sunday. It is our forecast.”
Ferran Torres, on his objectives: “The injury is going well, we are finishing the recovery but I feel good I hope to be for the Super Cup or earlier and I like great challenges. And I considered that Barça was a good option.”
Worried about not being registered?: “I am totally calm, I know they are working on it. I know that in the end it will be possible.”
About Dembélé (Mateu Alemany): “No meeting is scheduled today. And we don’t like to explain our timing. We have been talking with their agents for 5 months. They know the position of the club, we have had a lot of patience, they know we want them to stay, they have an offer and it can’t be done delay much longer. They know all the scenarios and we wait for a definitive answer to adopt the measures that suit the club. ”
Ferran Torres, for his role: “Barça is one of the best in the world, there will always be competition and I hope to be important as long as I win it and give many joys and continue to grow as a footballer.”
Salary limit and Dani Alves (Mateu Alemany): “Dani we have room to register him and this will be done between today and tomorrow. And more signings will depend on the exits, with Ferran we made an exception because it was worth it. If we make more exits we will decide. It’s our plan. ”
About Haaland in the summer market (Laporta): “Mateu has explained it very well, with Ferran we have made the exception. We are working to have this salary margin and the next season is also planned, of course. The technical secretariat does not cease in its effort to build a great team.Everything is possible if done right. and it is done well and I am sure it will turn out very well. ”
More about Haaland: “What I mean is that we are working to have a competitive team and we started with Ferran, fundamental for us and Xavi who supported the operation from the first moment. We are aware of the market, we continue to be a reference in the market and recovering the weight in world football and all the great players contemplate the possibility of coming to Barça.We have to work very well, in sporting and economic parameters and we are progressing well, it is working and everything is possible. These incompatibilities of whether one comes, the other cannot come, is that there are emergencies this season and we want to win titles, because we have gotten hooked on LaLiga again, we have the Cup, and then the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and we are also in Europe League. We want to respond to these needs. Ferran was very important to the project and we are very satisfied. The other planned operations will already be announced when they occur, we work with serenity, setting the tempo ourselves. ”
Ferran Torres on Pep Guardiola: “I have learned a lot, he is from the best coaches in the world. I have many very beautiful memories.”
Is Barça underestimated, in terms of the market? (Laporta): “You have said it, we continue to be a reference. And we have returned, wanting to do very well. It is what we do every day, so that Barça regains the specific weight that it must have. And I perceive it, and a The proof is Ferran. It shows that Barça continues to be a benchmark. The resurgence is a reality and the market has realized it. “
Is the agreement with CVC feasible? (Laporta): “You already know that the winter market is very specific. Except for situations like Ferran’s, the others are different. The CVC operation is not contemplated in the conditions set out. We do not need more debt, but income, to be able to invest, We already have a lot of debt. And we told them, if they make us another approach, we remain open. As it is raised now we do not see it interesting. And going back to the market, now we will register Dani Alves, Ferran we hope to do it as soon as possible and then the answer is this,winter market does not depend on CVC“.
Ferran for his farewell in Manchester: “They are internal things, which remain between the club, the agents and Barça. I’m a Barça player and that’s what I was most excited about”.
