Ferrán Torres has been officially presented as a new FC Barcelona player this afternoon in a ceremony that took place at the Camp Nou in front of his new fans. Now the big question is knowing when he will be able to make his debut with Barça, not only because the club has not yet been able to register him in LaLiga but because he is injured.
The forward suffered an injury on 6 October in the UEFA Nations League semi-final match between Spain and Italy. Ferran suffered a small fracture to his right foot that prevented him from finishing the game and has been in dry dock ever since.
In principle, the estimated time of withdrawal was two and a half to three months so that in the second week of January it should already be recovered. After passing the medical examination with Barça, the club issued a statement informing of the state of the injury.
“The tests carried out on the first team player Ferran Torres have shown that the fracture in his right foot is evolving favorably. It is low and the evolution will mark his availability.”
At the moment Ferrán has already missed Barça’s first game of the year on Sunday against Mallorca in Son Moix and will also be out for the round of 32 match of the Copa del Rey against Linares Deportivo this Wednesday.
This morning at his presentation, Ferrán expressed his desire to return to the pitch as soon as possible: “The injury is going well, we are finishing the recovery but I feel good and I hope to be for the Super Cup or sooner. I feel very well. end of the recovery doing individual training one hundred percent and I hope to be playing in no less than two weeks, “said Ferran.
Being optimistic, the forward could even make it to the league game against Granada this Saturday at 18:30. However, everything seems to indicate that the player’s debut will be on January 12 in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.
