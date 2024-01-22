FC Barcelona has faced Real Betis, beating them 2 to 4, and although Barcelona's victory may be more or less routine, this time it was not. Xavi is on a tightrope lately after the heavy defeat against Real Madrid, in addition to the fact that the game is not being the most attractive nor the highest scorer in recent years, and that has increased the pressure both on the benches and in the players. Therefore, on occasions like this, those players who have the most heart and courage take a step forward and that is what happened yesterday with Ferran Torres.
The Spanish Ferran Torres started the league like a shot, scoring 3 goals and playing and showing a very high level, but as usual, there are better moments and worse moments, and Ferran entered again in a time where he did not play as much and was not able to score with the same aim and capacity.
To be exact, the Barcelona player has gone 14 days without scoring, and since the first leg against Betis, on matchday 5, he had not scored again until matchday 19 against Las Palmas. Therefore, that just one day later, again against Betis, he scores these 3 goals is even poetic. It seems that the forward has taken the measure of the Seville team this season.
December 22, 2013, and in the Getafe stadium, a Getafe vs FC Barcelona will be played that would end 2-5 for the visitors who were without Messi, and with players like Pinto on the field, less common to be starters . There were already players on the squad like the current captain of Barcelona, Sergi Roberto, and the one who is the protagonist of our story, Pedrito.
The Canarian, who that season finished with 15 goals in LaLiga, was part of the 5 goals, since he scored three of them, and assisted the other 2. FC Barcelona, in this case, started losing 2-0, but before the half-time, with the Spanish striker's three goals, they had already come back, exactly in the 43rd minute, which was where this last hat trick before Ferran's ended.
FC Barcelona, especially in that World Cup that Spain won in 2010, was famous for having so many Spanish players, and the team contributed so much, but over time, and with the signings, the Blaugrana team became populated with foreign players and forwards to accompany Messi, and Pedrito, Villa or others who contributed a little less like Paco Alcácer began to disappear. Therefore, with the arrival of Ferran, the opportunity for a Spaniard to achieve a feat like this grew again, and even more so because when the player was signed, he had only recently achieved the other two hat tricks of his career. of the.
But the club's fans have had to wait 10 years to be able to celebrate three goals in the same game by a national player. This leaves Ferran in a good position, having scored several goals in recent games and with confidence to finish the season at this level. Season, in which the Spaniard already has 11 goals and is close to the 19 that Pedro achieved in total in that 2013/2014 season.
