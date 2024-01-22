To be exact, the Barcelona player has gone 14 days without scoring, and since the first leg against Betis, on matchday 5, he had not scored again until matchday 19 against Las Palmas. Therefore, that just one day later, again against Betis, he scores these 3 goals is even poetic. It seems that the forward has taken the measure of the Seville team this season.

The Canarian, who that season finished with 15 goals in LaLiga, was part of the 5 goals, since he scored three of them, and assisted the other 2. FC Barcelona, ​​in this case, started losing 2-0, but before the half-time, with the Spanish striker's three goals, they had already come back, exactly in the 43rd minute, which was where this last hat trick before Ferran's ended.

#EYEYEYEY – Ferran Torres is the first Spanish player to achieve a hat-trick with Barcelona in La Liga since Pedrito did it, more than 10 years ago (on 12/22/2013 against Getafe). — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) January 21, 2024