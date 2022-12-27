Barcelona will face the second half of the season positioned as the leader and with high expectations of being able to be crowned La Liga champions. However, for this it will be vital that all the players on the squad recover as far as possible, some of their injuries and others from the poor sports performance they have shown in recent months, which does not meet the expectations of Xavi or of the sports area of the club.
The club has improved its finances and invested heavily in strengthening the squad since the winter transfer window, where one of its star signings was the signing of Ferran Torres, for around 65 million euros from Manchester City. The club reversed the dose in the summer market and faced the arrival of Raphinha for 65 million euros as the most expensive signing, that is, a total investment of 125 million euros at both ends and unfortunately for everyone, they are not performing as expected.
According to information from Sport, neither Ferran nor Raphinha are convincing anyone within the Blaugrana team, in Barcelona they expected that due to the price of their transfers and their high salaries, both still very young footballers could make a bigger difference on the field , But it has not been that way. For this reason, both players will be under scrutiny for the next 6 months and if they give up, some or even both of them run the risk of being transferred in the summer.
