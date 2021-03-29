Barcelona (dpa)

Ferran Torres, the star of the Spanish national football team, said that his team knew well that they would struggle to achieve a 2-1 victory over their Georgian host in the second round of European qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

Manchester City star Torres scored a goal to draw the team 1-1, before his substitute teammate Danny Olmo scored the winning goal 2-1 in stoppage time for the match.

Torres scored his fifth goal in nine international matches he played with the Spanish national team.

Torres said: We knew that we would suffer, and we faced their fans, but the most important thing is that we worked hard, and we continued to work until the end, and we got the three points of the match.

He added: The opponents usually retreat to defend in front of us because we love to have the ball, and we have to work to open these defenses blocking before us.