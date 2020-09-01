Ferran Torres is different… Since birth. Someone special from day one: he came into the world on February 29, in a leap year. In this Selection in which debuts it is also different and that is precisely which has caused Luis Enrique to have had his eye on him for months despite his youth (he is only 20 years old). They have long claimed in The Red alternatives for that touch football that has been so successful. It’s not about changing the style, but of evolve it. And there Ferran fits like a glove: vertical, direct, fast, but also with the capacity to associate.

Ferran highlighted soon, although no one can put the label of being its ‘discoverer’: it entered with seven years at Valencia and he was same who went to do the tests. Later, yes, he needed the coaches to trust his abilities and there two technicians have played a paper fundamental in his career: Curro Torres and Santi Denia. The first in Valencia (he made his debut in the subsidiary) and the second in the National Team (the first to summon him, aged 16).

Of that different style what does Ferran speak Curro Torres for AS: “It has lots of records and enormous potential, it gives you other variants and different things. “ The coach did not hesitate with him: he made him debut with the Mestalla in Second B with only 16 years, October 15, 2016 against Mallorca B. “It has always been a mentally privileged. I called him to train with the subsidiary as a first-year Junior and he did the same thing he does now: face, have personality. From the first moment did not clash“.

Ferran Torres, in his beginnings with Valencia.

In the Selection, it was also always ahead of his age: at 16 he made his debut in the U-17, with 17 in the U-19 and with 19 in the U-21. The first coach who called him up was Santi Denia and soon made him the great reference of that glorious generation of 2000 which was proclaimed under the command of Denia champion of Europe Under-17 and Under-19 and runner-up of the Under-17 world. “He came for the first time when he was 16 years old. What caught my attention the most was that apart from his physical might, he had very good technique. We had already seen him at his club, but with us in those training sessions It was revealed“, counts for AS Santi Denia.

On call from Luis Enrique, Santi believes that “his trajectory with us in the lower has been spectacular and the evolution in his club as well, so I was not surprised by this call. ” in this Absolute “the qualities of Ferran they are very good for him associative game and to have specific game of band with very good one against one. It will provide verticality and depth. “

Ferran, during the European Under-17 Championship in 2017.

Finally, his two ‘teachers’ comment on his recent signing for Manchester City. “Have potential to succeed anywhere, I have no doubt. Is very complete. He’s prepared”, says Curro Torres. “It is very competitive, due to its physical conditions, I believe that it will adapt without problems to a more physical game like the one practiced in the Premier “.

Santi Denia and Curro Torres have no doubts: Ferran is ready. It doesn’t seem to have them either Luis Enrique, what is willing for Ferran to continue with its tradition of debuting in each category of the Spanish National Team before what the DNI marks. The Valencian already thinks about it: “It’s a dream,” he said when he reached the concentration. Soon it will be another dream come true. And he’s only 20 years old …