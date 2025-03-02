Ferran Sáez, philosopher: “Postmodernity has become decadent”

Ferran Sáez (La Granja d’Arop, 1964) is an honest conservative. Professor at the University Ramon Llull and specialist in Montaigne, he has published about twenty essays. Among his latest works stands out The fi del Progssisme Il·lustrat (Pòrtic), where it addresses issues a priori Perfect to end in a large garden (postmodernity, queer theory, the rise of self -help and individualism), but critically and founded, without falling into the cartoon.

His book presents a fairly pessimistic panorama, a world in decline.

Decadence is a ugly word and we associate it with turbulent political moments. If not only the political situation is observed, but also the cultural and academic, I believe that the world tends more to the decline than to emerge something positive. Let’s think about a non -decadent situation, such as US’s joy with Kennedy in the last century. There was an unsustainable situation of racial segregation and moral rot, and the country voted to get out of it. The current situation, with Putin and Trump, is that this world collapses. At least that is my perception.

It puts special emphasis on cultural decline and links it to the evolution of postmodernity. Because?

In a cultural sense, the origin of postmodernity was very interesting and necessary, but its epigons have become decadent. In a political sense, in addition, he has behaved a return of concepts and phenomena that we thought would not return, such as populism, which has re -entered our lives through the Internet. In an economic sense, we did not expect globalization to end up turning Europeans into little more than products, mostly Chinese.

Underline the bankruptcy that occurs in the passage of modernity to postmodernity.

The idea of ​​equal rights linked to modernity is being replaced by an exacerbation of difference and individuality, something very different to take into account and take care of the difference, which is necessary. We see it in the US, with the reaction headed by Trump to policies that are not perceived as a conquest of rights but as a capitulation of liberal or progressive ideas.

With Foucault started everything?

Foucault is very important because he has an enormous influence and with him begins what has been called ‘French Theory’. It is a theory that invests many existing ideas, not only in gender. Its greatest influence comes from its theory that mixes the idea of ​​knowledge with the idea of ​​power. One of its most repeated phrases is that power cannot be understood without knowledge and knowledge cannot be understood without power. This opens the door to question things that would not have to be reasonably questioned. Behind this idea there is an irrational spot that leads to the famous and dreaded phrase ‘because that is my opinion’. It is a phrase that is increasingly heard in the public debate or even in the university classrooms.

The criticism of the late postmodernity the articulate through the debate between nature and artifice, as two opposite poles. Wouldn’t it have to be easier and possible to find a consensus between the two ideas?

It costs so much, in part, due to the influence of Foucault and his epigons. The consensus between nature and artifice is possible, but the problem is that its political translations are terrible and there is a risk of reaching very dangerous conclusions even if they have a scientific foundation (or not) behind. For example: Imagine an experiment that calculates the intellectual quotients of a population, taking into account its race, and only from its results it is decided whether to invest more or not. It is an extraordinarily dangerous experiment, although it intends to have a scientific character.

Another example: one thing is gender and another is sex. It seems to me that nobody discusses it. Now, when it happens to argue that sex is also an artifice, that is, there is no biology, the debate is complicated. In the abstract they are debates that can be made, but when they are intended to have a concrete political translation, it is when the doors open to irrationalism.

And there we get to what baptizes as ‘parodic postmodernism’. What is it?

It is the little respectful recreation of a thing. There is a non -parodic postmodernism, for example the exceptional David Lynch or Francis Bacon at the artistic level. But there are other postmodern referents, especially in philosophy, which are parodic because they are a kind of joke. And this applies to certain post -structuralist authors, who say very strange things, and for the very current self -help, which is a philosophical parody.

In the book, Queer theory addresses, on which he is critical. Can’t it be, like any other theory, a starting point to generate links and alliances?

The basis of queer theory is a denial of biology, which can be denied and seems very good to me. The problem is not queer theory, nor the rejection that can generate in part of society (which is not a valid argument to discuss it). The problem, for me, is the contradiction of one’s theory: of graduality and the non -stability of identity makes an identity in itself.

A queer person of the 21st century does not do something similar to what a worker did in the nineteenth century, organize to defend their interests and claim social advances?

This question is really cultural Marxism, not the one who says the extreme right. Everything that is a binding self -perception (affirming something of me or my group, but also pretending that everyone accepts it without discussion) is condemned to failure. It is very complicated. Maybe within a generation the queer theory generates a consensus, but today it does not.

We see it even in progressive formations, like all the internal debate of the PSOE around the LGTBIQ+concept.

What has happened in the PSOE has been one of the first responses to queer theory. And it does not seem to me at all anecdotal, but it is relevant. These types of issues that were not on the agenda before. The PSOE is a party of modern progressive tradition, not postmodern as we can or part of adding, and from there the conflict is born.

At the same time, in the book he is very critical of the concept of ‘Cultural War’ that states the extreme right.

The concept of cultural war is a way of wanting to avoid serious debates. We have to talk about what bothers us as a society, not to show that nothing happens! When Mitterrand was president of the French Republic, his photograph appeared in an anti -Semitic act. And French society spoke of its anti -Semitism, and served as catharsis. It was a very uncomfortable debate, but they had it. Beyond the current situation of France, they did not run a thick veil with a matter as central as anti -Semitism.

Does this lack of debate affect the left or the right?

It is a problem that affects not only to the left or the right, because the harmful effect is for society as a whole. A way to distort the debate is to argue that a topic of debate is imaginary. In a miserably opportunistic way, the extreme right has collected some issues through emotional language and Tik-Tok or networks. And this is a bomb.

In the book also alerts on the “replacement of life with mandatory consumption cycles.”

The consumption wheel interferes with people’s vital cycles. We pass from Black Friday to Christmas purchases, and then to the January sales, to spend. You can try to live outside this cycle of consumerism, but it is enormously complicated. The same occurs with mobile phones, which have become a mandatory appendix of the bodies.

His book raises a provocative hypothesis: postmodernism as a sublimation of individualism.

Postmodernism was born as an example of extreme individualism. ‘My identity ends where my coat ends’, and therefore from the beginning it is associated with individualism. If collective referents are renounced, whether political, religious or linguistic, and it is interpreted that we only have to take care of our subjectivity, create links becomes impossible.

Where does this individualism take us?

Extreme individualism leads us not only to the loss of collective sense but also to feel dissociated. We have lost the meaning of the community. From an individual point of view, the absence of collective identities has affected us negatively, either in social or cultural matters. Language is a collective and individual issue at the same time: if we lose the meaning of the community as speakers it will end up affecting us at the individual level.

Without collective referents, are we lost?

We live a time of changes. We do not know very well where to support ourselves, and when this happens there is a risk of relying on the first one. In 2013, the American Psychiatry Association took narcissism as a behavior disorder because it considered it generalized. It is anecdotal, but demonstrative at the same time, especially among young people. The journey of this narcissism is uncertain, but it does not seem very positive.

What is the greatest contradiction we face in this bankruptcy between modernity and postmodernity?

Environmental nihilism, to think that there is nothing, that everything is ephemeral or fraud is the one that seems more serious. This tendency to think that there is nothing behind science, or behind politics or culture, has a political and vital translation that eliminates hope and projects of the future, to the point of reaching the marrow of our survival as a species.

Is there any buoy to grab?

There is an example that Susan Sontag puts in The disease and its metaphorS (1977) that seems in force: we have to be critical and grab something, but not the first thing we find. That is populism, grab the first nonsense we hear, but that satisfies us emotionally.

If we do not make the effort to get us and be critical it is very difficult to face the future, because we will end or looking only at the navel, in a sample of narcissism, or we will bet on something that attracts us a lot, but leaving aside collective gains. This individualism that ignores others and their needs does not make us happy and is actually very unsatisfactory. We have to return to certain collective visions that, without being a consolation and a risk of seemingly self -complacing, help us to have a place to grab ourselves.