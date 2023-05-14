Ferran Olivella, one of the most distinguished footballers of FC Barcelona, ​​a benchmark for the different defenses in which he formed, has died at the age of 86. The defender began as a youth player at Poble Sec before signing for Barça. Olivella lined up as a Barça player for 13 seasons, from 1956 to 1969, and retired in 1969 after the Barcelona team lost the Cup Winners’ Cup final against Slovan Bratislava.

Olivella’s curriculum, a serious and responsible player, includes promotion to the top flight in 1956 with Barcelona’s subsidiary Barcelona, ​​and the achievement of four Cups, three Fair Cups and two Leagues after playing 513 games, figures that They place him as the eighth player who has worn the Barcelona jacket the most times.

The Barça defender was the captain of the Spanish team that won the 1964 Euro Cup against the USSR. Olivella was also one of the players who offered themselves to the then Barça president Miró-Sans to lower the floor due to the difficult economic situation of the entity due to the construction of the Camp Nou. After his stage as a player ended, he always remained linked to FC Barcelona as a member of the Players Association or even as a former manager during the Josep Lluís Núñez period from 1989 to 1993.

