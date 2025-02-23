The last section of the game left a little seen now. This time, the entrance of Ferran Torres did not mean the replacement of Lewandowski but both coincided. Raphinha went to the right, and Valencian’s behavior was not to stay open on the left or come in to receive but attack the area as second tip. A great option when the rival has the obligation to take the step forward because it allows you to keep three vertical players and a lot of goal. Ideal for transitions. The three manufactured 0-2. Pressure of Lewa assistance to the first touch of Raphinha and magnificent definition of Ferran.