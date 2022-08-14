Ferran Dalmau-Rovira, expert in forest management, this Saturday in a firewall located in Carcaixent (Valencia). Anna Escobar

Every summer, fire destroys dozens of mountains and forests in Spain; this year 170,000 hectares of forest have already been burned. But it can also be used to clean the forest through controlled burning. you know it well Ferran Dalmau-Rovira (Carcaixent, Valencia; 44 years old), forest engineer and instructor in burning courses at the National School of Civil Protection, where he trains personnel with controlled fires for the development of their real operations in forest fires. “Fire is a very good servant, but a very bad master”, he summarizes. This expert, who runs the consultancy Medi XXI GSA —which advises administrations and private entities on environmental management—, believes that the abandonment of the rural world favors fires and asks the State to allocate more resources to stop depopulation

Ask. What is the reason for the wave of fires in Spain?

Response. In Spain, 20% of the rural population remains and urban society only remembers the countryside in summer, when it sees smoke in the mountains. The forest fire is the symptom of a much more serious disease: our relationship model with the natural system that sustains us. The fires are the consequence of having disregarded the natural environment for decades. Today’s fires started years ago, when people left their houses in the villages to go to the city. Spain is one of the most forested countries in the EU, along with the Nordic countries: the forest area is 55% of the territory. People believe that we are losing forest mass and it is false.

P. Does depopulation cause fires?

R. Yes. We did a report for Greenpeace showing how the abandonment of villages has affected forest fires. Many hectares of crops have been abandoned, and now they are areas with stubble and bushes that burn easily, and they are not being managed. Until a mature forest is born, decades pass.

P. Are the fires in Spain getting bigger?

R. According to data from the Ecological Transition, from 2009 to 2018 there were an average of 12,182 fires, of which about 8,000 are near-misses (those that burn less than one hectare) and about 4,000 are fires (larger). In 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, there were 10,883 fires, of which 7,290 were put out in the near-miss phase. But the fire that goes out is not news. We are very good at putting out fires, so the number of fires is going down. The problem is in the large forest fires, those that exceed 500 hectares. In 2019 we had 14 big fires, but they were responsible for 34% of the area burned that year. This year we have already had 43 large fires. They are produced with high temperature and very low humidity.

P. Why is this happening?

R. We have broken the food chain: plants carry out photosynthesis and convert energy into plant biomass, then herbivores eat that vegetation and carnivores eat these. But since we have left the field, the chain has been broken and accumulates energy in an exorbitant way. In addition, the burning of fossil fuels has mobilized a lot of energy, and is translating into a global increase in lightning by 12%, so the probability that lightning strikes the ground and causes a fire is greater. Last year in British Columbia (Canada) there were 710,000 lightning strikes in 15 hours, of which about 112,000 struck the ground and caused 130 simultaneous forest fires. And that is impossible to turn off.

P. Does climate change influence?

R. Yes. Climate change implies a change in vegetation. Many of the forests that we know of in the Iberian Peninsula are going to disappear, because they were born in environmental conditions that no longer exist, and they are going to die from fire, drought or plagues. In addition, we run a brutal risk of desertification. According to the FAO, one centimeter of fertile soil takes a thousand years to form, and if we lose that soil we lose the possibility of vegetation.

P. Are there enough means of extinction in Spain?

R. Spain has proportionally more aerial resources than the US (9.7 aircraft per million hectares compared to 2.75). But there are communities that do not have sufficient means, with precarious extinction work and always have to ask the State for help. According to the latest data from the Spanish Association of Forestry Companies, in 2018 an average of 35.38 euros per hectare was invested in Spain; the communities that invest the least are Aragón (14.64) and Castilla y León (17.43). In total there are 21.02 euros per inhabitant, of which only 3.25 is in prevention. The great vampire of the forestry industry is firefighting. But we are already at a point where no matter how many trucks and planes you buy, you are not going to get better results.

P. Does this have a downside?

R. Our ecosystems are adapted to a natural fire regime, for example by lightning. But now they go out and the fuel accumulates. So there is the paradox of extinction: as we are more efficient at putting out fires, we favor the appearance of large fires, because everything that does not burn naturally will burn when a larger fire arrives. It’s just like earthquakes: there can be one very big one or many small ones.

The fire in Cortes de Pallás (Valencia), one of the largest in the history of Spain, occurred in 2012.



P. Do citizens have responsibility?

R. Yes. That a farmer decides to harvest during prohibited hours is not the fault of any politician. Or the man who starts cutting with the radio next to a field of dry grass. It has happened many times. In addition, in 2018 we carried out a study where we verified that 80% of the Spanish municipalities with the obligation to have a fire plan did not even have one written.

P. What happens if it rains on burned land?

R. Everything is related. There is a cycle of water, which evaporates from the oceans, forms clouds and falls as rain. When it falls to the ground, if there is a forest in good condition, 90% of that water filters into the aquifers and 10% becomes runoff, that is, floods. But the land is burned, the percentages are reversed and 90% of the water becomes a flood and causes damage. We work ecohydrological forestry, a form of forest management of forests that focuses on the state of the vegetation and its relationship with water. And we have verified that it is as bad that there is no forest as that it is hyperdensified, that can reduce up to 59% the water that reaches the rivers.

P. What forestry tools can help in this?

R. It is necessary to improve the use of forest masses, both for production (cork, wood…) and for conservation. Another tool is prescribed burning, fires set to eliminate dead biomass, which can be done in winter or even in summer if conditions are good. This has advantages: you train the extinguishing personnel with real fire, the firefighters arrive before the fire starts and you can choose if you want the fire to go fast or slow. The communities that are burning the most are the Canary Islands and Catalonia.

P. Does it make sense to keep operations only from June to September?

R. There is a deseasonalization of risk. Fires are not put out in winter, but when they occur, but in winter prescribed burning and forest management can be carried out. And for that you need people. Since many forest services are precarious and work only a few months, many people change jobs as soon as they can and experience is lost.

P. Are the forests being used well?

R. In the 70s, in the Spanish mountains there were 450 million cubic meters of volume of wood. In 2010 that figure had almost reached 1,000 million cubic meters. Before, people heated themselves with biomass, that is, firewood; now they are heated by diesel or electricity. Tree trunks do not usually burn, but it is a fact that shows how energy is worth money. We have energy in the forests, but we are talking about gas pipelines.

P. What can we do in rural Spain?

R. In Spain there are 27.6 million hectares, of which 20.2 are private. And not only landowners: there are many small farms that people cannot manage. 82% of the municipalities in Spain are rural and represent 84% of the surface, but they receive very little money: they do not have health centers, cultural offer or good Internet connection. Without that, it is difficult for people to leave the city and return to the countryside, much less to work in the primary sector. 61% of the towns do not reach a thousand inhabitants. There is a close relationship between the climate emergency and the demographic emergency. The second problem is that Spain is an eminently forest country where 72% of the forest hectares (representing 55% of the territory) do not have a management plan, that is, they do not have management, which increases the risk of fire . The State has to send resources to the forestry and agricultural sectors and not abandon the rural economy. Every year 64,500 hectares of primary activity are abandoned.

P. Agriculture and grazing are fire policies?

R. Yes. Forest fires and their relationship to climate change are a complex problem with many variables. Multivariable solutions are needed to boost the rural economy, forest management, policies against depopulation… In 2002 there were almost 18 million hectares of crops in Spain; in 2017 a million had been lost. At the beginning of the 21st century we had 9.4 million hectares of pasture and in 15 years two million have been lost. All that territory is not forest, it can be easily burned. And without population it cannot be managed. An uninhabited and abandoned territory is a highly flammable territory and very vulnerable to desertification. We are going to have to consider the creation of new resilient rural communities that work in the primary sector. And, for example, paying farmers a complementary income for environmental services of land management, and promoting extensive livestock, which protects against fires. Then there are people who believe that declaring a natural park will no longer burn, but protection without investment in management is useless. This summer part of Monfragüe and Guadarrama have been burned. Everything that we do not manage will be managed by fire and surely against us.

P. What to do with the areas that have already been burned?

R. The first is to see how they regenerate and help in that regeneration, and the second is to build flood lamination dikes and other emergency works to protect the soil. The forest fire is not over when it goes out, but has consequences for many years after. Only in the treatment, collection and distribution of biomass could create 25,000 direct jobs with which we save importing 20 million barrels of oil per year. Diesel boilers could be replaced by biomass boilers. Many of the burned trees still have energy value. Spain spends more on football or military policy than on rural development or forest fire prevention.

