After 1-1 and with the game consuming, Lamine Yamal took command of the Barcelona team and began to receive balls inside. The team also noticed that leadership and started blatantly seeking it out again and again. From his feet came a first assist that almost ended in a goal and, later, a personal play in which he brought together rivals and took an exquisite parallel cross for Ferran Torres’ shot. The Valencian striker is not reliable, but he can play in all three attacking positions, providing pressure and depth. Right now, the fourth forward of the team.