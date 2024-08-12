Ferragosto di fuoco: the weather forecast for Thursday 15 is frightening, with sultry heat and temperature peaks of up to 40°. Possible storms that will not bring relief

The week of August 15th 2024 It looks set to be hellish as far as the heat is concerned. Temperatures will touch the 40°the air will be sultry and the nights “hot“. The “fault” for this scorching climate is CharontheAfrican anticyclone that from inside the Sahara desert will embrace a good part of the Mediterranean basin for this week (from today 12th August to Sunday 18th). Despite this, there could be some thunderstorms on Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th, but only in some regions of the Alps, Prealps and of the Central Italy. Possible hailstorms and cloudbursts given the extreme heat and atmospheric instability. Temperatures also remain high in continental Europe, with 10-12 degrees above average. By next weekend, however, the Italian Weather Center provides for aheat attenuation with temperatures close to normal values ​​for the period, with even greater storm activity, especially in the Centre-North and in Sardinia.

Forecasts for Ferragosto

Lots of sun and hot weather for August 15, 2024. The heat will be felt especially along the Tyrrhenian coast and in the Major Islands where temperatures will be recorded above 36-38 degrees during the afternoon hours. A Florence peaks of up to are expected 39°. It is not excluded, however, that in some areas of the Sardinia and of the Sicily maximum peaks can be reached 40-42 degrees. The heat will also be made even more unbearable by thesultry: the increasingly warmer air masses within the anticyclone will be loaded with high levels of humidity as they travel across the Mediterranean Sea from the Sahara towards Italy.

It will be extremely hot in the city as Bologna, Ferrara, Florence And Rome (in addition to all the cities of Southern Italy). Also the Lombardy plain becomes unbreathable in this week of August. It seems that between August 14th and 15th there will be some clouds In the North-West and Sardinia due to a disturbance from Western Europe that could cause thunderstorms in Piedmont, in the inland areas of the island, even with strong gusts of wind and hailstorms. The temperatureshowever, they will remain high, they will not lower throughout the week.