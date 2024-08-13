Beer and sausages, a must for Ferragosto which is not such without a barbecue. “However, Instead of red meat and grilled sausages, a healthier barbecue based on vegetables and fish is preferable“. This is what Antonio Rebuzzi, professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of Rome, told Adnkronos Salute. Sausages “can be indigestible – continues Rebuzzi – while red meat causes heart problems since it increases bad cholesterol (LDL). If possible, on Ferragosto it is better to have a lunch based on sea bream and sea bass with grilled vegetables”.

Also be careful of “alcohol abuse” which, in addition to inhibiting the functioning of the central nervous system, slowing down cognitive and motor functions, as an arrhythmogenic promotes arrhythmias – underlines the cardiologist – therefore it is advisable to moderate its consumption”.

Even the barbecue time is important: “With these scorching temperatures, you should avoid barbecuing at lunchtime – Rebuzzi points out – and postpone it to the evening. Furthermore, it is essential to be careful of the fire that is too hot and burns the food”. Excessive heat risks depleting vegetables and greens of beta-carotene, folic acid and vitamin C and reducing the presence of some B-complex vitamins in meat and fish. “Furthermore, it is bad for the stomach and heart as well as facilitating the formation of substances with potentially carcinogenic and toxic effects” he concludes.