Ferragosto 2024 between barbecues and picnics at the seaside or in the mountains with the nightmare of the heat: the red dot in fact affects almost the entire country. “And the increasingly high average temperatures in Italy not only make insects proliferate, increasing their population, but also make them increasingly aggressive towards both humans and the environmentcreating ideal habitats for alien species that are increasingly rapidly spreading across our territory”. This is what the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) says, highlighting how “the heat accelerates the development of insects, which therefore need more food and water, bringing them into contact with humans more and more often and increasing the number of cases of bites and attacks. It is worth remembering that Every year in Italy up to 20 people die due to wasp and hornet stingsand as many as 2 out of 100 people develop allergic reactions following hymenoptera stings.”

The red dot indicates alert level 3 or “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”. The heat-insect mix could make Ferragosto an odyssey: the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) reminds us of some good practices to avoid insect bites and stings. “There are various arthropods that can bite or sting.. They include wasps, hornets, bees, horseflies, ticks, mosquitoes, fleas, lice, mites, spiders and midges – experts point out – In most cases, insect bites or stings are not serious and the ailments (symptoms) they cause improve, or disappear, within a few hours or days. Rarely, they can become infected, cause life-threatening allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) or transmit serious infectious diseases”.

Tips to prevent insect bites and stings

Preventing insect bites and stings. “To reduce the risk of being bitten or stung by insects – continues the ISS on the Issalute page – you can take some simple precautions: in the presence of wasps, bees or hornets, move away calmly, avoiding bothering them or trying to hit them; wear long sleeves and long trousers; outdoors, do not go barefoot but wear shoes; apply insect repellents on exposed skin, carefully following the instructions for their use; avoid the use of perfumes and deodorants, soaps and shampoos with a strong scent because they could attract insects; be careful when you are near flowering plants, rubbish, stagnant water and in outdoor areas where there is food because these are areas where insects can gather”.

“If there are insect nests or hives near your home, avoid getting close and contact experts and specialized personnel to eliminate them; avoid camping near water (rivers, lakes, streams, swamps), where mosquitoes and horseflies are more abundant; flies, horseflies and mosquitoes are also abundant near pastures or animal stables, avoid stopping or camping near them; keep food and drinks, especially sugary or sweet ones, covered and protected from insects, bees and wasps can enter the open cans and bottles from which you are drinking; keep doors and windows closed or put up mosquito nets and protections to prevent the entry of insects; keep the car windows closed to prevent, especially while driving, the entry of insects into the passenger compartment”, concludes the ISS.