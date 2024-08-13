Ferragosto 2024, the barbecue reigns supreme in the shopping cart

Ferragosto, with the classic lunch that celebrates this event, confirms itself as a fixed point of our tradition. And, On the podium of the shopping cart, we once again find the meat to be grilledwith a strong increase in requests for sausage (+20%), ribs and skewers (+10%) and meat burgers, even flavoured ones (+15%) compared to the average sold in the rest of the summer period. This was revealed by the Observatory of ‘Supermarkets Il Gigante’ (a large-scale retail group that has a total of about seventy points of sale). As a consequence, the accompanying products are also growing: tomatoes, courgettes, peppers and salad. (+20%) There is also a great demand for ‘homemade bread’ for bruschetta, while among drinks, white wines and sparkling wines are doing well (+10%), as well as beer (+25%).

Finally, thanks to the very high temperatures, high surge in purchases of ice cube packs with a +30%, watermelons and melons +25%. “All of this – explains the group’s board member Giorgio Panizza – with the confirmation, even in these last few days, of a 10% increase in sales for the goods ‘on offer’ and for those with the ‘Il Gigante’ brand. Once again, the goal is to make tradition coexist with reasoned purchases characterized by a strong orientation towards labels marked made in Italy”.