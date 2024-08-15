Ferragosto 2024: supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy on August 15. Info and opening hours

Today, August 15, 2024, Ferragosto is celebrated throughout Italy, one of the most beloved holidays, to spend a day of leisure and relaxation, at the seaside or in the mountains, with friends or relatives, in the heart of summer, and in a period in which many are away on vacation. The name Ferragosto derives from the Roman feriae Augusti, granted by the famous emperor. Today is also an important Catholic holiday, the solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into heaven.

If you realized at the last minute that you are missing something, you will be anxious and will absolutely want to find an open supermarket. Or, especially those who are in the city, will want to spend Ferragosto shopping, and therefore want to know if the shops and shopping centers are open. This is the article for you. Let’s start by saying that the majority of supermarkets and large-scale retail stores will remain open. As always in these cases, we invite you to contact your trusted store directly, even through websites or social media, to check if it is actually open. Let’s see an overview of the main chains.

Aldi stores are often open on holidays, although often with different hours than weekdays. Several supermarkets in the chain will be open all day, both in the morning and in the afternoon, but, as the chain warns, the hours during the holidays may vary: for this reason we invite you to consult their website. Conad supermarkets are open on this holiday. Coop is generally known for respecting the closing day on these holidays and therefore giving its employees a bit of a break. It is more difficult to find Crai and Despar open. Esselunga is scheduled to have extraordinary openings for the day of Ferragosto, although with different hours than weekdays (in many cases, from 8 to 14). Md and Lidl are also open.

Many instead will decide, especially in the city, to spend this Ferragosto 2024 shopping in a mall or outlet. Let’s see a picture of the main centers.