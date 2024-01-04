Chiara Ferragni, the reorganization of Fenice is at a standstill. Consequences of the Balocco case

Clear Ferragni ended up at the center of the media and judicial storm for the so-called Balocco gate. The story of the fake charity and the fine of the Antitrust has created several problems for the well-known influencer and the repercussions on her brand do not seem to be over. The rearrangement of Phoenixa company owned by Chiara Ferragni and recently sanctioned by the Antitrust for “Balocco case”, – we read in Repubblica – goes to extra time. Last June, Alchimia spathe investment vehicle which is the main shareholder of Fenice with a 40% stake, had signed an agreement for sell 27% to the savings management company Avm, for 20 millionof the company founded by Ferragni.

The operation was due perfect in 2023 but it hasn't closed yet and the “Balocco case” could question its terms. Negotiations continue, but in financial and legal circles it is noted that the recent fine of 400 thousand euros imposed by the Antitrust on Fenice on charges of unfair commercial practices– continues Repubblica – could provide Avm with arguments to ask a discount on the price. Then there are those who go so far as to hypothesize that the so-called Mac contractual clause of absence of unfavorable effects can be invoked. Alchimia clarifies that the agreement “is not currently subject to modifications” and that completion is expected in 2024.

