Balocco gate, in October Ferragni tried to “trick” her followers: “By spending 150 euros in the store in Rome you will get to know me”

To October this year, as reported by the newspaper Today, Chiara Ferragni had released an announcement on social media that seemed to be an unmissable opportunity: “About a month ago we opened our first store in Rome signed Chiara Ferragni brand – the entrepreneur stated – in November we will do a cocktail party inauguration and a competition has been active for a few days: self in the Rome shop spend at least 150 euros you have the opportunity to win an entry. So hurry up, I can't wait to see you…”.

After Fedez returned home from Fatebenefratelli, Chiara's social content mainly concerned her husband's health and thanks for the support shown in those moments of apprehension.

The return to normality was, therefore, accompanied by the resumption of entrepreneurial activity and, among other contents, by a video in honor of “The Blonde Salad“, the blog with which the influencer began his fame in the still little-known world of the internet 14 years ago.

Recently she along with her entire team celebrated the anniversary of Tbs with a spectacular themed cake bearing the names of the people involved in the project that helped her become a trendsetter. Starting from here, Chiara developed the brand and the collections that are popular all over the world today.

It is not the first time that the influencer is giving away the opportunity for her fans to get to know her closely and spend time together: “only” 150 euros to see it live spending the money on accessories from his brand.

