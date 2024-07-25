The truth from Balocco CEO Alessandra Balocco: “Never implemented unfair commercial practices towards consumers”

The CEO of the confectionery company Balocco, Alessandra Baloccoprecisely, he returns to talk about the Pandora Gatein which she is involved with her company and the millionaire influencer Chiara Ferragni. Both are registered in the register of suspects for aggravated fraud. According to the investigators, in fact, Balocco and Ferragni would have deceived the buyers telling them that the proceeds from the sale of the pandoro would go to charity. Which is not exactly true. But Alessandra Balocco is calm and he communicates it in an interview given to The print: “We do not have never implemented any unfair commercial practice towards consumers”, he assured. And he also added: “The affair has been extremely instrumentalized“.

The CEO is also calm because his company is doing well: “It has seen positive performance across all our products, both ongoing and recurring, and across all markets.” The outlook for 2024 is similarly positive. Alessandra Balocco appears to be doing a great job since taking over as CEO in 2022, replacing Alberto Baloccothe manager died after being struck by lightning. “We are a very solid realitywhich has grown over time in a balanced way, aiming not to be dependent on the financial system. This has always allowed us to face even the most complicated moments with serenity”.

A moment of difficulty like that of Pandora Gate. Even on this front, however, Balocco is calm: “We are confident that we will be able to demonstrate our full good faith. Naturally, we respect the work of the judges who, in various capacities, are dealing with the matter, while remaining convinced that we have not implemented any unfair commercial practices towards consumers. This point is central today and I work every day to protect the company’s reputation and its employees and collaborators”.