Ferragni, Milan prosecutor also investigates Easter egg case

Not just the designer Pandoro Pink Chistmas Chiara Ferragni but also the Easter eggs ended up in the sights of the Milan Prosecutor's Office which opened an investigation the day before yesterday, without suspects or criminal charges, on the case of the Christmas dessert advertised by the well-known influencer with a sort of charity campaign. Today the deputy prosecutor Eugenio Fusco, owner of the file, signed the delegation to the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Gdf to carry out investigations also on the operation linked to the Dolci Preziosi Easter eggs. The company has made it clear that it has no responsibility in the charity affair.

Ferragni case, Assoconsumatori: rules are needed for influencers

“The story of Chiara Ferragni forces everyone, not only the world of communication and commerce in general, to make a profound reflection of a mainly ethical nature regarding the responsibility of influencers towards the relevant public”. Domenico Colotta, president of Assocomunicatori, stated this in a note regarding the Ferragni-Pandoro Balocco affair. “At this point, a legal regulation of the figure of influencers can no longer be postponed, aimed at giving effective protection to professionals who carry out this activity seriously, and capable of guaranteeing consumers transparent advertising communication inspired by ethical principles. The current regulatory wild west – continues Colotta – is creating models that cannot be an example for the younger generations”. R

