Sanremo 2023, what’s going on in Rai? The comment

But what’s going on in Rai? Ferragni gives the sermon, Benigni gives the sermon and Blanco smashes everything. At the opening of the main event scientific – cultural of Italy, the Sanremo festival, the Rai management went wild: the Benigni – Ferragni duet, with Blanco off the air, is a nice kick on the shins landed in the center – right and specifically to the premier Giorgia Meloni. It’s a good thing that “it’s not true at all and the Rai dossier will explode after the Sanremo Festival”, according to what is allegedly being filmed these days around the Brothers of Italy, as reported by Il Foglio.

In any case it is quite clear that the opening of San Remo has been in a strong anti-government key and now Carlo Fuortes some explanation will have to be given, starting with what Benigni did to attack the center – right with a ton of public money. The fact is that last night the Tuscan comedian went wild by frontally attacking the right wing in government, even recalling fascism and Clare Ferragnipresenter, allowed herself a bizarre speech in the form of a monologue, of a tear-jerking nineteenth-century rhetoric.

