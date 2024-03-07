Chiara Ferragni as Joker, Fedez attacks L'Espresso

Among those who did not like the cover of The Expresswhich portrayed Chiara Ferragni as the Joker, there is also Fedez, who defended his wife by attacking the weekly.

In a series of stories published on his profile In fact, on Instagram the singer replicated the cover of the weekly by putting Donato Ammaturo, an entrepreneur in the oil sector and new owner of the magazine, in a clown version, writing: “When will a good investigation into your oilman owner? Look forward”.

In the meantime, the reaction also arrived from Chiara Ferragni who, as stated in a note, “has given a mandate to her lawyers to evaluate every type of legal action, including that for compensation for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages, against the company publisher of the weekly The Express“.

Furthermore, the influencer's lawyers have “warned the publisher of The Express from the publication, scheduled for tomorrow 8 March, of the issue which portrays one's client on the cover in the guise of the Joker, reserving any further action also for the outcome of the checks on the content of the article”.