Ferragni increasingly in crisis: her iconic store in Corso Como closes

Yet another piece of bad news for Chiara Ferragni. Its flagship store in Milan, a stone’s throw from Piazza Gae Aulenti, it’s about to close. According to a rumour in the weekly magazine Who the store is expected to lower the claire next august.

Corso Como, the store opened in 2017 on 120 square meters closes

The closure, if confirmed, would also have a symbolic value because it is the first store of the digital entrepreneur that has been Opened in 2017 over 120 square meters. Since the pandorogate broke out, the business of Ferragni’s brand has been declining, leading to this result.