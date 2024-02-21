MILAN. The Milan Financial Police has made, on behalf of the prosecutor Cristian Barilli and the deputy prosecutor Eugenio Fusco, new acquisitions in the context of the investigation for aggravated fraud against Chiara Ferragni, her close collaborator Fabio D'Amato, Alessandra Balocco and others.

The financiers of the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Gdf of Milan went with a request for delivery of documents to the Milan headquarters of Oreo, to that of Cerealitalia which holds the Dolci Preziosi brand in the province of Bari, and to Tarcento, in the province of Udine, where the Trudi company that produced the mascot in the shape of Chiara Ferragni is located. They also went to the offices of Fenice and Tbs-Crew, the influencer's company. Acquisitions have already been made in recent months for the case of the Pink Christmas pandoro.

The activity, which was carried out with the full collaboration of the parties, made it possible to acquire emails and documents which will have to be carefully evaluated before moving on to any interrogations of the protagonists of the commercial and charitable initiatives.

The new acquisitions are a sort of technical step to clarify the whole story. It seems to be above all the legal issues that need to be resolved rather than the factual aspects.