“Effect Ferragni”, this is what we are talking about. Like it or not, the queen of influencers, with the “Pandoro-gate”, has unleashed a series of consequences that risk affecting the creators of the web. Even within the scope food. One of all? The decision of the Communications Regulatory Authority to establish new guidelines against hidden advertising.



Agcom has established that in the case of commercial videos, the writing “Advertising” it must be written in capital letters and in large characters. And not hidden. The fines for those who transgress reach up to 258,288 euros, and then rise further to 600 thousand in the case of violation of the rules on minors. And this applies, at the moment, to those who have over one million followers on various social networks and a good engagement rate of “followers”, i.e. a engagement rate above 2% in at least one platform. The document issued by Agcom provides for the launch of a technical table for the adoption of a code of conduct that defines the measures that influencers must comply with. To avoid another “Pandoro-Gate”, with heavy fines attached.

But who are the characters involved? Red shrimp drew a map combining the overall number of followers with the engagement rate, calculated thanks to the tools available online.

Food influencers at risk of the “Ferragni effect”: the queens of Instagram between hummus and canned tuna

Let's start with the undisputed queen of recipes on Instagram: Benedetta Rossi (Homemade by Benedetta), which boasts over 4.8 million followers. The use of simple to handle and economical ingredients such as canned tuna or frankfurters has led it to success, attracting the criticisms of the “gastrofighetti” and the interest of companies. And so sponsored content has grown more and more. As well as those of the “Queen” of vegetable cuisine, Carlotta Perego (Botanical Cuisine): over one million followers on Instagram alone. No other Italian food influencer who promotes the vegan diet has his numbers. And no one, more than her, will have to pay attention to the sponsored content published among the recipes for veg lasagna, hummus and plant-based burgers. “I saved dinner for millions of people,” she writes in her Instagram bio Sonia Peronaci, founder of the very famous Giallo Zafferano. And her followers have reciprocated: adding her followers on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok we arrive at a “asset” of over 3.6 million. Now you too will have to be even more careful to avoid hidden advertising.

High numbers also for Luisa Orizio (Tie your apron)which by adding Instagram and TikTok exceeds one million followers.

Food influencers at risk of the “Ferragni effect”: TikTok stars

Cooking is one of the most followed topics on social media that is most popular (at the moment) among young people. And this is why TikTok has quickly become populated with food influencer accounts, some very young, with a following of millions of followers. They too are involved in Agcom's crackdown. From Rafael Nistorwhich boasts 8.6 million followers thanks to its quick and easy video recipes, all concluded with the “excellent” comment after tasting, a Andriana Kulchytska, content creator of Ukrainian origin. The “girl with the accent”, as she defines herself, has become very popular by replacing words that she doesn't know in Italian with metaphors that are understandable to everyone. Avocado is the “fatty fruit”: today it has 1.6 million followers on Tik Tok.

We then continue with Diletta Secco, a young Tuscan food creator who became famous for the recipe for “croccantella”, a yeast-free focaccia that is very quick to prepare. She has 1.4 million followers on the Chinese social network. He follows her a short distance away Aurora Horse (Cooker Girl), who shows herself in the video with an unmistakable look: gathered hair, fringe and red apron. She has 1.2 million followers on TikTok. Then there are Umberto Gazerro (Chef Nerone) who, putting together Instagram and TikTok followers, has over a million followers, and Nicholas Jiang, “I travel to eat” is his motto. Between Instagram and TikTok, over 1.1 million users follow him.

Food influencers at risk of the “Ferragni effect”: successful couples

Among the most followed profiles (and involved in the squeeze) there is also the couple formed by Francesca Giovinazzo and Tommaso Fogliata (Take my heart everywhere), who have 1.1 million followers on Instagram to whom they show photos and videos of their dream trips to hotels, restaurants and monuments. Then there is the duo Raffaele and Caterina, who together are the “2 food fit lovers” (over 1.6 million followers between Instagram and TikTok). Among the fit and food influencers, he also exceeds one million followers on the various platforms Davide Campagna (cooked al dente).

Food influencers at risk of the “Ferragni effect”: the most loved on Facebook

Among the great food influencers loved on Facebook, and therefore with the most followers, we find: Carlo Gaiano (a million), Parrot House (1.9 million followers, the face is that of Luca Pappagallo) e Natalia Cattelani (616,072 followers, which when added to those of Instagram and TikTok exceed one million).

