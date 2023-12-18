Ferragni Fedez: the couple is becoming a social problem

In Italy there is a social problem. This is a network of one certain radical-chic left which has branches everywhere. We start with Wikipedia, perpetually manipulated by teams of supporters of the woke ideology, LGBTQ, immigrationist, extreme feminist and so on and so forth to then reach the world of entertainment, sport and lastly that of social media.

Let's be clear, the right is also to blame who has never paid too much attention to these contents let's say technological – cultural but now it finally seems that we are changing tone.

The last case is precisely the one concerning the Fedez – Ferragni couple who for a few years has decided to get involved in politics despite never having been elected and the perverse and deadly mechanism that dominates the Internet has done the rest.

And it is no coincidence that this was discussed yesterday in Atreju.

Salvini spoke about Soros' money which is not a conspiracy craze but exists and is very present and goes to finance sites, newspapers and above all lawyers. It is a strategy that begins – to the attentive eye – to show a certain underlying coordination.

And then there are the radical-chic who are devastating the progressive panorama. It is not a question of the left but of a fake left which over the decades has replaced the real one, that is, the one which dealt (now no longer exists) with the real problems of workers. Now he deals with scooters, the environment (often inappropriately), color harmony, penthouses in historic centres, salmon canapé parties, Capalbio (intended in the sense of villas).

The clear demonstration of this fact is that when there are local elections the Democratic Party always wins only in the historic centers where the rich live and always loses in the suburbs where the poor live and where the right wins.

It's like the reversal of the magnetic poles. A devastating social phenomenon and not just Italian. Just look at the states where Donald Trump won in the USA to understand this.

In this climate, “left-wing” couples like the Ferragni's who preach well and scratch very badly fit in. They manage millions and millions of euros but pretend to have a progressive policy while those who follow them often don't even make it to the end of the month. The story concerns the influencer and his company which was fined one million euros for a story of sponsored panettone misleading consumers about money for charity.

Meloni in Atreju attacks Ferragni for the panettone and the “alpha man of the house”, Fedez, reacts ramshacklely

Yesterday, without ever mentioning it, Meloni perculated it with ancient and refined wisdom: “The real model to follow is not the influencers who make tons of money by wearing clothes, showing bags or even promoting expensive panettoni with which they make people believe they will do charity”, provoking the ire of her husband Fedez who, paradoxically, has given in to the much hated (in words) patriarchal model, that of “You can't touch me!”.

But in a glimmer of regret the rapper had put his hands forward in radicalchicchese: “My wife is an independent woman and I don't want to overdetermine anyone”. And then he left with the usual narcissistic delirium that he single-handedly saved Italy from Covid, or so. But the omelette was now done and poor (so to speak) Ferragni had sadly been “overdetermined” by the “alpha man” of the house.

