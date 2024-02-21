Ferragni-Fedez, signs of divorce? Here's who the lawyer in charge is. The indiscretion of Business

“Chiara took off her wedding ring”, “Fedez left the marital home”. Rumors about the alleged separation of the most social couple on the web, i.e., are constantly circulating Ferragnez: news that, while those directly involved neither confirm nor deny, making posts and stories on Instagram talk, Dagospia takes it for granted.

There is also the indiscretion of a sighting of the influencer in the office of a well-known divorce lawyer in Milan, which would appear to be Annamaria Bernardini de Pace, ça va sans dire, the most famous matrimonialist in Italy. Reached by Affaritaliani.it, the lawyer Not has neither confirmed nor denied the news of having been contacted to take on the role by one of the Ferragnez, limiting herself to denying a comment as “not elegant”.

A prudence, that of Bernardini de Pace, which clashes with his usual media exposure with his authoritative contributions on the great marital crises of recent years, such as Segre-Seymandi and Totti-Blasi. A further element, together with the non-response to Affaritaliani, which reinforces the rumor that Italy's largest matrimonial lawyer is ready to deal with the case.

The rapper and the influencer, however, they seem to be focused on their respective businesses: she will be a guest of Fabio Fazio on “Che Tempo Che Fa”, and is busy dealing with the legal problems linked to the alleged false charity; he seems to have put music on standby to defend her radio program, “Muschio Selvaggio”, from “attacks” and controversy. And it would have been Fedez's failure to fully defend his wife during the last episode that would have led Chiara Ferragni to decideprecisely, to remove the wedding ring from the left ring finger.