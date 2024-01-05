FERRAGNI CASE: EMPTY STORE IN MILAN

Maybe it's the rain's fault, who knows. The fact is that on the first day of winter sales, in Chiara Ferragni's Milanese shop, a stone's throw from Corso Como and Piazza Gae Aulenti, very few people can be seen. Although the digital influencer and entrepreneur reappeared on Instagram a few days ago, breaking the silence that had lasted since before Christmas, after the Pandoro storm that overwhelmed her and the very recent Coca-Cola case, her followers do not seem interested in the baby pink tops or rhinestone handbags discounted up to half price, which peek out from behind the window on which the Christmas writing 'Make a wish, make a gift' still stands out. The shop is empty.

Inside there are only two shop assistants, dressed in the Chiara Ferragni total look, moving a little bored among the golden shelves. Outside, someone stops at the door of the store, takes a look at the prices, peeks through the glass and then goes further. Like a Greek lady, unaware of the Pandoro affair, who stops for several minutes to peer into the shop window in the pouring rain. “I know Chiara Ferragni and her brand, of course – he tells AdnKronos – but I don't think I'll make any purchases. I'm just here to browse”. Among the people walking there are those who stop, point to the shop and give a mocking smile.

“Mom, look, Chiara Ferragni”! a little girl in pink rain boots shouts insistently, but her parents keep going. A customer who perhaps came in to go shopping raises the collar of her coat and cuts it short. “I don't want to talk, thanks” she says angrily. A family from Forlì, mother, father and daughter, hunting for good offers since this morning, passes by the store curiously, and then leaves shaking their heads. “Chiara Ferragni has now fallen into decline, poor thing – says the mother – we have nothing of her brand and I think we will never buy anything. I was looking at a pink suitcase for my daughter who is going to London but I don't think I will take it”.

Yet the costs are almost democratic: the long dress in two-tone sequins with a zebra motif is on sale at half the price, at 235 euros. Just like the 'Caia' handbag in all-over rhinestones sold for 135 euros, instead of 270. Accessories are also discounted, from sunglasses to stationery, including make-up. The 'Kiss Fiercely' lipstick has a 40% markdown and is now sold for 12.90 euros. The pajamas with the iconic blue eye with short sleeves and long trousers have a 60% discount and cost 66.80 euros instead of 167. Part of the jewelry collection is also discounted. In short, there is something for all tastes, even if there certainly isn't a crowd outside the store. “Everyone is still on holiday and this rain certainly doesn't help” hisses a sales assistant. (by Federica Mochi-Adnkronos)

Ferragni case: Coca Cola suspends collaboration contract

After i cases of the Balocco pandoro and the Dolci Preziosi Easter eggs, Coca Cola has suspended the advertising campaign with Chiara Ferragnischeduled for the beginning of the year and which should have been shot in Milan.

Coca Cola: “At the moment we don't use material shot with Ferragni”

“We have worked with Chiara in Italy in 2023also for some filming held last December. We do not currently plan to use this content“. This was stated by Coca-Coca in a note regarding the collaboration with the influencer. According to what was anticipated by La Repubblica, the influencer had been chosen to shoot a commercial that would have aired at the end of Januarybut the company of the most drunk soft drink in the world would have decided not to use advertising with Ferragni.

