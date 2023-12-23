Chiara Ferragni “destroyed at home”, disappeared from social media. D'Agostino's very harsh “Sentence”.

“No posts, no stories. It was perhaps from the days when Instagram didn't exist that Chiara Ferragni and Fedez didn't turn on social media for 5 days in a row“, writes the Corriere della Sera after the story of the pandoro has doubled in that of the Easter eggs. «Chiara Ferragni is destroyed, I spoke to a friend of hers who told me that she hasn't left the house for days» she revealed to Adnkronos press agency the former managing editor of Tg2 and fashion critic Mariella Milani.

«In my opinion it is good to stay silent at this moment – Milani continues -, only time will tell how it will end because the damage to its image has been enormous. It could be the epilogue of the Ferragni era. Chiara risks ending up like Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein.”

Roberto D'Agostino, however, was very harsh on Ferragni in an interview with Il Giornale, according to which Ferragni is “a fabulous nothingness. What can he do? It's legitimate to promote creams and various products, of course. What I can't stand are the pipponi, the tirades moralistic, bringing solidarity, charity and other virtues into the mix”.

According to the founder of Dagospia, “lFerragni can change jobs. Credibility was at stake.” And he adds: “The Italians forgot. Now there is the internet which is implacable and in an instant it makes you angry again, even if a lot of time has passed. Once upon a time there were newspapers which ended up in the bin in the evening and time he medicated his anger, now it's a completely different story. There's no getting out of it.”

Codacons: “Companies that sponsor it should cancel contracts”

The companies that sponsor Chiara Ferragni cancel their contracts with her: this is the appeal of Codacons, which in a note rejoices at the news that the Milan prosecutor's office, after the Pandori case, is also investigating 'solidarity' Easter eggs.

“Now Codacons, on behalf of all the damaged Italian consumers, is an offended party in the investigations opened by the judiciary, an indispensable step to start the process on the compensation that Chiara Ferragni and the subjects who will be held responsible for any offenses will have to pay to the users involved “, says the association, which “in fulfillment of its statutory purposes, also makes an appeal to all companies that currently have sponsorship relationships with the influencer, asking them to cancel existing contracts in the same way as what the company has done Safilo, thus demonstrating attention and sensitivity towards consumers and the delicate topic of charity”.

