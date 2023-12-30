Delivery delays due to boom in Black Friday sales

After the news on delays in product deliveries of Chiara Ferragni's brands purchased online, Fenice Srl, the licensor of the influencer's brands, explained “that it promptly took action to deal with the mix-up attributable to a peak in sales that occurred during the Black Friday period “.

“Fenice – we read in a note – renews its apologies to its customers affected by the delay and/or possible misunderstandings in receiving what was ordered and also specifies that on 5 December 2023 it received reassurances from the provider who manages the e-commerce that all pending orders would have been processed by 15 December 2023; in a subsequent further check carried out by the company on 20 December 2023 with the provider, the latter confirmed that all purchase orders placed before that date (December 20, 2023) appeared to have escaped”.

However, the company “invites any customers who have not yet received what they ordered to write an email to [email protected] so we can carry out further checks”

