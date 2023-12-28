The Prato Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into the case of the 'Pink Christmas' Balocco pandoro signed by Chiara Ferragni. The news reported today by the local press was confirmed by investigative sources to Adnkronos. After the Milan Prosecutor's Office, which has territorial jurisdiction, the acting prosecutor of the Tuscan city, Laura Canovai, also opened a model 45 investigation, i.e. without the hypothesis of a crime and without suspects, as a necessary act for the mandatory criminal action following the complaint that the consumer association Codacons presented to the judicial authorities throughout Italy, including the Prato Prosecutor's Office.

Read also