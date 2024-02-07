The the file from the Cuneo prosecutor's office on the influencer Chiara Ferragni has arrived on the table of the Milan deputy Eugenio Fusco who was recognized by the Supreme Court prosecutor Mariella De Masellis as having territorial jurisdiction in the case of the 'Pink Christmas' pandoro from Balocco, a confectionery company based in the Piedmont province. The digital entrepreneur is also under investigation for aggravated fraud for the Easter eggs with her brand for Dolci Preziosi and the doll in collaboration with Trudi launched on the market in 2019.

In addition to pandoro, Easter eggs and dolls, all charitable initiatives with the same modus operandi, the investigation could expand to the collaboration with Oreo biscuits, in the Covid period, and to the donation that Chiara Ferragni made to Soleterre in 2017. Contracts and freebies now under scrutiny by the prosecutor's office and the men of the Financial Police, only after the study of the documents will the protagonists of the investigation be heard, not before the beginning of Marchstarting from the influencer Ferragni herself and her right-hand man Fabio Maria Damato.