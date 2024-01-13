Election political polls today 13 January 2024

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – The outcry of the Ferragni-Balocco case continues to be felt in public opinion. According to a survey carried out by Emg from 9 to 10 January, only 23 percent say they believe in the good faith of the famous influencer in carrying out her charitable activity. In the future, as many as 70 percent say they will not trust a famous public figure who claims to do charity. As for a law to regulate charitable activities, 74 percent are in favor.

Regarding the government's priorities in 2024, the same survey sees tax reduction in first place, chosen by 60 percent of those interviewed. In second place the relaunch of the National Health Service (58%), followed by the introduction of the minimum wage (44%), the pension reform (35%), the justice reform (33%), the school reform (27 %). In the last places, the reform for the differentiated autonomy of the regions (8%) and that for the premiership (6%). The latter, desired by Giorgia Meloni, leaves voters of all parties practically indifferent. Within the majority parties, only 8 percent of Fratelli d'Italia voters, 4 percent of Lega voters and 3 percent of Forza Italia voters consider it a priority. The majority is also divided on the relaunch of the national health system: 52 percent of Brothers of Italy voters and 52 percent of those who vote Forza Italia chose it as a priority, but for those who support the League the figure is only 30 percent. Support rises to 74 and 70 percent among Democratic Party and Five Star Movement voters. The polarization between the majority and the opposition on the issue of the minimum wage is more evident: 20 percent of FdI voters and 24 percent of those who vote for Lega and FI consider it a priority; for Pd and M5s however the figure is 50 and 73 percent. Support for tax reduction is transversal: the issue is considered a priority by 55 percent of Democratic Party voters, 73 percent of M5S voters, 73 percent of Lega voters and 71 percent of Forza Italia voters. Among those who vote FdI, however, it was chosen by only 47 percent of those interviewed.

