The most exclusive waters in the world: here are the most expensive brands

In 2018 theEvian mineral water in a limited edition 75 cl glass bottle signed by Chiara Ferragni it was sold for 6 euros (€8/l litre) and there were no donations involved. It was mineral water which cost 1 euro in the supermarket. Of course the Ferragni bottle was made of glass and had little hearts, but the water was the same and we are talking about a product with a raw material cost of less than a cent. He brings it back The Food Fact.

Now the mineral water Evian designed by Ferragni It's no longer there, but just take a look at the site Luxury waters to realize that dining with certain bottles can cost more than a vintage red wine. The price varies from 3 to 199 euros per bottle.

It's there for those who can afford it Jaure water. The spring is located on a lush hill in northern Sweden and is water suitable for a “fine” dinner or “exclusive events”. A pack of 12 70 cl bottles arrives at home at modest price of €102 (8.75 euros per bottle). Eau de sail costs less: for €99.50 you will receive 12 bottles of 80 cl. The note explains that the mineral water “comes from meteoric precipitations dating back at least 4,000 years”

It also exists Giorgio Armani mineral water which is served in his restaurant in Milan in via Manzoni. Online, by spending 29.50 euros, you will receive 6 bottles of 75 (€6.5/l) at home. The price increases for the smaller 33 cl format (€8.4/l).

The Evian mineral water in a glass bottle by Coperni (Parisian luxury fashion brand) in a limited edition can be purchased at the price of 7 euros. The feature is that the design of the bottle depicts a constellation. Evian also offers a cheaper edition for which a pack of 12 pieces of 75 cl costs €44.50 (€4.5/l).





But the Luxury water website reserves other surprises. There is the branded 75cl bottle of Japanese mineral water Fillico Queen Cap Set which costs €199. The peculiarity is that the glass is decorated with the famous Austrian crystals Swarovski and the cap is gold and silver plated. There is also the German ore Nevas Club Edition of 150 cl which can be purchased at €150. It has a cork stopper, the glass bottle is embellished with “stones” and is characterized by a “pearly texture just like a champagne”.

At the low end of the site ranking we also find the San Pellegrino for 1.9 euros for a 75 cl glass bottle that we struggle to insert into the luxury sector. The same goes for the Italian brand Lurisia which offers 75 cl bottles at the price of €3.2.

Of course, luxury waters are not made to be drunk every day like mineral waters purchased at the supermarket, but perhaps not even to be served in restaurants.