On the occasion of the anniversary of their wedding, Fedez and Chiara Ferragni give fans a very romantic and unforgettable scene: for their third year as a married couple, the rapper wrote a song for his wife that talks about their love and sang it to her in an extremely poetic frame.

A very special day, yesterday, for the Ferragnez: the rapper and the digital entrepreneur celebrated their third year of marriage, sharing the most special moments of the day they got married on social networks.

In the evening, as announced on social media by Chiara Ferragni, Fedez’s surprise for his wife arrived: a love song written by him and dedicated to the mother of his children: all against the romantic background of the waters of Lake Como.

Fedez’s surprise for Chiara Ferragni

As anticipated by Chiara Ferragni in his Instagram stories, Fedez, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, he organized a surprise for his wife.

Everything remained secret until yesterday evening, when Chiara Ferragni she joined her husband on the banks of the Lake Como.

The two got married on 1 September 2018 in Noto with a civil ceremony. At the time the couple had exchanged very romantic promises that made the rounds of the social.

Yesterday, before the big night, they both remembered their wedding day from their Instagram profiles through photo And video that immortalized the most significant moments of marriage.

Fedez to Chiara Ferragni: the love song as a wedding gift

So in the evening, as anticipated, the big surprise arrived: before their anniversary dinner, organized on the shores of Lake Como, Chiara Ferragni she joined her husband on a platform in the middle of the lake.

In a tuxedo and accompanied by a piano, the rapper sang to his wife a song written by him for her, which talks about their love story: needless to specify how excited they were both from the moment and how much the fans went into raptures for it. such a romantic scene, readily shared on social networks.

After all, it all started with a song: I would like but no place, in which Fedez, in unsuspecting times, he had quoted Chiara Ferragni in the verses of the passage. After that the two met and fell in love and from there the rest is well known.